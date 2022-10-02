Is matcha really good for you? Are its compounds more beneficial than that of green tea?

ANTIOXIDANTS. “As we age or as we’re exposed to things in the environment, like ultraviolet light or carcinogens, we end up with reactive oxygen species and they do harmful things like damage our cellular membranes,” said Jamie Alan, an associate professor of pharmacology and toxicology at Michigan State University.

Antioxidants, which are abundant in matcha, are substances that “neutralise” those harmful molecules, Dr Alan said, preventing a “whole cascade of damaging downstream events.” The tea therefore may theoretically help protect the body’s cells from damage and reduce the risk of certain health problems like heart disease or cancer, Dr Hu and Dr Alan said, though this has not been proven.

L-THEANINE. This unique amino acid, which can be found in green tea as well as certain mushrooms, is another component of matcha that experts highlight as potentially benefiting health. However, the evidence on how it might do so is weak, Dr Hu said. Some small, placebo-controlled trials have suggested that L-theanine may improve cognitive performance and reduce stress. But there have been only animal studies and a few small trials in humans, both experts noted.

CAFFEINE. While most people might not think about caffeine’s health effects when drinking their morning cup of coffee, the evidence for its health benefits is fairly strong, Dr Hu said. Studies have found, for instance, that caffeine can increase cognitive function and alertness and ramp up metabolism. And regular consumption of coffee – the primary source of caffeine for adults in the United States – has been associated with a reduced risk of diabetes, heart disease, liver disease and age-related cognitive decline, Dr Hu said.