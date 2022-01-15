Melatonin for sleep: Is it really effective? Are there alternatives for chronic insomnia?

“Far and away, the most common side effect that I have patients report to me is that their dreams just become much more vivid,” Dr Abbott said. Scientists aren’t sure why that happens.

Dr Kolla has also seen patients who have nightmares or disruptive dreams, which are also common with sleeping pills. “In that case, you want to try to lower the dose,” he said. “Or, if it’s too problematic, stop.”

HOW DO DOCTORS USE MELATONIN?

Sleep doctors may use melatonin to help patients with circadian rhythm disorders regulate their sleep-wake cycles. For example, during the pandemic, Dr Avidan said, “we’ve seen those people who become super night owls” unable to fall asleep until 2 or 3am.

Experts also suggest people use a bright light in the mornings to help them wake up, which has “alerting properties and can suppress any remaining melatonin production,” said Dr Abbott.

SHOULD YOU TAKE MELATONIN FOR JET LAG?

Jet lag is a circadian rhythm disorder, albeit a temporary one, so melatonin may help. To alleviate the worst effects, doctors recommend consulting one of several online calculators available, which ask you for your destination and arrival points, your flight time and your normal sleep patterns. Two sites that Dr Avidan recommends are Jet Lag Rooster or the calculator from Fleet Street Clinic.

“They’re trying to tell you when to take the melatonin so your body knows: ‘Oh, it’s dusk where I’m going,’” Dr Rosen said, explaining how you can use the supplement before your trip to readjust your body clock.

HOW DO YOU PICK A RELIABLE BRAND OF MELATONIN?

Like other dietary supplements, melatonin is not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, which means there may be wide variation among products. A study published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine found that the content of more than 70 percent of melatonin supplements varied widely from their label claims. The concentration ranged from 83 per cent less than the amount listed to 478 per cent more.

Dr Kolla advised looking for a GLP (good laboratory practice) or GMP (good manufacturing practice) label, which refers to federal regulations designed to affirm a product has the advertised quality and purity. “You really don’t know what you’re getting, so you’re trusting the manufacturer,” he said. Melatonin comes in pills, gummies or liquid; the choice comes down to personal preference, he added.

WHAT ARE ALTERNATIVES FOR CHRONIC INSOMNIA?