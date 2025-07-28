Safe spaces for him: Why men need support groups run by other males for their well-being

It started as a regular workshop about building confidence in the workplace.

Facilitators Toh Zi Kit and Brian Liu had participants digging deep into their doubts and worries, confronting unhelpful narratives they had internalised that were holding them back.

To close the session, the pair invited everyone in the room to complete the sentence: “If I was more confident, I would …” with a personal reflection.

The responses were heartfelt: If I was more confident, I would stop doubting myself. If I was more confident, I wouldn’t be so afraid to tell people what I thought or share my ideas.

“And then we got to this guy … the typical finance bro archetype,” Toh recalled. This man had displayed a “nonchalant, laidback, lackadaisical persona” throughout the workshop.

“He got up and said: ‘If I was more confident, I would have bought Nvidia stock a year ago.’ And at that point, me and Brian just kind of sighed. We could see the whole room filled with a little of that half-nervous laughter, and we were a bit frustrated because we felt that’s not the spirit of the exercise.”

Just like that, Toh felt a wall go up. The rest of the room, who hadn’t shared yet, followed with responses that became “a little more surface-level”. They weren’t “vulnerable” anymore.

The incident was part of a larger pattern that Toh and Liu, who work in the corporate learning and development space, recognised. The participants seemingly more resistant to deeper conversations in such workshops were often men – faced with perceived emotional vulnerability, they would “armour up”.

And such behaviour starts young, they realised after speaking with their friend and early childhood educator Titus Ting.

“Titus would notice it in the way that young boys are parented. Some parents would tell off their son for crying, for dressing a certain way, for asking for a toy that’s not predominantly a boy’s toy,” said Toh.