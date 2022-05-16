Can migraine symptoms mimic a stroke? How do you tell if you need a painkiller or an ambulance?

You might have a few questions after reading about local DJ Divian Nair’s health scare back in April. He was rushed to the hospital following a bad migraine attack that apparently caused “some paralysis on one side”. In his Instagram post, Nair wrote that "it was most likely a major migraine caused by severe stress and fatigue that resulted in symptoms mimicking a stroke".

How do you tell if your headache is just that or something more sinister? With the amount of stress that we are under these days – be it from trying to stay COVID-19-free or the pressure of returning to the office – we’d wager that taking painkillers for headaches and migraine is becoming as common as breaking out the ART test kit these days.

So, if you’re asking yourself this each time you have a stress-induced pounding in the head – is my bad migraine a sign of stroke or can it lead to one? – here’s an FAQ with the experts:

WHEN IS A HEADACHE CONSIDERED A MIGRAINE? HOW ARE THE SYMPTOMS OF A MIGRAINE AND STROKE DIFFERENT?

A migraine is like a pumped-up headache on steroids that won’t let go. It pounds on one side of the head (usually) and is often accompanied by nausea, vomiting and extreme sensitivity to light and sound, said Associate Professor Raymond Seet, a senior consultant with the Division of Neurology at National University Hospital.