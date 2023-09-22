Does the MIND diet, which means eating a lot of leafy greens and berries, prevent dementia?

If you’re concerned about developing dementia later in life, it’s natural to wonder if you might be able to prevent it.

Experts have estimated that 40 per cent of dementia cases worldwide might be prevented or delayed with certain modifiable factors, such as by prioritising exercise and sleep, and addressing health conditions like hearing loss or hypertension.

But a growing body of evidence suggests that diet may play a role in dementia prevention, too, said Puja Agarwal, a nutritional epidemiologist at the Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.

Dr Agarwal’s work has focused on evaluating how the Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay, or MIND diet, which highlights certain foods thought to protect the brain, might influence dementia risk.

WHAT IS THE MIND DIET?

The MIND diet was first described in a 2015 study led by Martha Clare Morris, a nutritional epidemiologist at Rush University, who died in 2020.

Dr Morris and her colleagues noted that in research studies, people who followed the DASH and Mediterranean diets – which prioritise fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and healthy fats – tended to have better cognition than those who did not. They also observed that specific foods such as leafy greens, berries, nuts and whole grains were associated with better brain health.

Using these findings, DrMorris and her team devised the MIND diet. Like the DASH and Mediterranean diets, it emphasises whole grains, vegetables, nuts, beans, healthy fats and lean protein sources like poultry and fish; and it suggests limiting red and processed meats, cheese, sweets, fried foods and butter or margarine. The MIND diet is unique, however, in that it calls for at least six servings of leafy greens and two servings of berries each week.