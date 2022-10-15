Been wanting to cut back on drinking alcohol? Try mindful drinking

First came Dry January. Now, it’s Sober October. If you want to participate without going alcohol-free, you might try “mindful drinking”, which means thinking deliberately about the alcohol you consume. Here’s how to get started.

1. STOP AND REFLECT BEFORE YOU CUT BACK

Ask yourself about the role alcohol plays in your life and moments throughout your daily routine. Try to find other ways to fill those gaps.

You might also identify how much alcohol you consume, and what you get out of it. Do you turn to alcohol for social occasions? To relax?

Articulating these aspects of your drinking life can then help you form realistic guidelines for cutting back.

2. MAKE A PLAN

Establish a plan for mindful drinking ahead of time, said Kenneth Stoller, a professor at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Yours might include: