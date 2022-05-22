'Romanticise your life': How to find joy in the most mundane routines

On YouTube, a filmmaker from Utah soaks in the morning sun, savours a fresh croissant and spritzes lemon-scented perfume on a duvet decorated with pink roses.

Her videos, a cozy escape into cottagecore, are inspired by Anne of Green Gables, Jane Austen novels and the period drama Bridgerton, offering tips on “how to be happier and appreciate the little things”.

Elsewhere, on TikTok, people spice up their breakfast routines, buy bouquets of flowers and practice gratitude. One content creator, Rachel Hess, 21, uses a rolling pin to press eucalyptus leaves before hanging them in her shower, in a video that has been viewed more than 6.8 million times. “Romanticise yourrrr lifeeeeeee,” the caption reads.

“I want to make even the most mundane of days feel unique because they are what make up the majority of our lives – not the vacations, or special events that happen once in a while,” said Hess, a student in Pennsylvania.

For the last two years, the phrase “romanticise your life” has emerged on social media as a call to action, rising in popularity during some of the grimmest months of the pandemic. It asks us to appreciate what we have right in front of us and to live with intention, no matter how mundane our daily rituals might be – a reminder to look for moments of beauty and embrace minimalism.