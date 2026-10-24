Sitting all day? This mobility routine can help you loosen up

When you sit for hours, your entire body takes a hit – from your neck to your glutes.

Our bodies crave movement variety, said David Jou, a physical therapist in New York City. But when you spend all day at a desk, your body starts to conform to the position it knows best, a process he calls “creep.”

“Once your tissues start to assume a shape, it becomes really hard to get out of,” he said. Eventually, an overly sedentary lifestyle can lead to muscle imbalances, joint issues and chronic pain.

It’s important to counteract long periods of sitting with exercises that take your body out of that hunched position, said Katie Hillery, a physical therapist and strength and conditioning coach in Chappaqua, New York. That means opening up areas along the front of your body, including your chest and hip flexors, while engaging and strengthening muscles along the back of your body – called the posterior chain – including your upper back and glutes.

This 20-minute routine, designed with Jou and Hillery, combines mobility and strengthening exercises to move your neck, back and hips through ranges of motion you don’t experience at a desk. Work through the entire routine during a break or in the evening, or pick a few movements to sprinkle throughout your workday.