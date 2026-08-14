Morning erections: Why men get them and when changes could signal a health issue

Waking up with an erection is a common occurrence if you’re a grown man. In fact, you may also experience three to five erections while asleep – and not be aware of them, said Dr Chia Jun Yang, a consultant with Department of Urology, National University Hospital. Urologists call these 10-to-30-minute episodes nocturnal penile tumescence – and they are a part of a man’s physical and sexual health.

But as with everything else that deflates with age, that tentage under the sheets may be poking up less frequently, or not as tall and proud as it used to. What factors can contribute to morning erections in the first place, and should you be concerned if they don’t show up?

HOW DO ERECTIONS OCCUR IN THE FIRST PLACE?

Four main conditions need to be present for an erection to occur, said Parkway East Hospital’s urologist Dr Jay Lim Kheng Sit: pipes, wires, hormone and mood.

First, the “pipes” or blood vessels in the penis. “Erection occurs when inward blood flow is higher than outward flow,” he said, so the vessels must be in good working order – no leakage or blockage. “Smoking and diabetes are examples of conditions that can damage or block the pipes.”