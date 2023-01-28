How to become a morning exercise person

PREPARE TO START GETTING UP EARLIER

Almost every cell in the body functions on a daily rhythm that lasts approximately 24 hours. This cycle determines not just when we fall asleep and wake up, but also our body temperature, our hunger pangs, our hormones and more.

To wake up earlier and start a morning exercise routine, “what we’re trying to do is not just shift your bedtime, but actually shift your entire circadian clock to be earlier,” said Kimberly Fenn, a cognitive neuroscientist who studies sleep and learning at Michigan State University. “That’s the ultimate goal.” In the morning, we get a flood of the hormone cortisol, which is thought to help wake us up, among other things, Dr Fenn said. But if you suddenly switch your alarm clock from 8am to 6am, your cortisol levels won’t be high enough when it rings and you may struggle more than usual to get out of bed. Instead, she recommended gradually going to sleep at an earlier time.

“If your goal was to start training on Saturday,” she said, “maybe on Tuesday, instead of going to bed at midnight, you go to bed at 11.45pm. Then on Wednesday, at 11.30pm.”

There are also things you can do during the day to shift your circadian rhythm. In one study, Dr Youngstedt and his team instructed 101 adults to do an hour of moderate exercise at eight different times for three days. As expected, those who hit the treadmills in the morning shifted their circadian cycles forward, meaning their bodies were ready to sleep and wake up earlier.

But they weren’t alone. The participants who exercised at 1pm and 4pm saw similar shifts, suggesting that even exercising in the afternoon might make waking up earlier the next day just a little easier. If you can fit it in your schedule, consider working out in the early afternoon for a few days before making the full jump to a morning sweat session.

SHINE A LITTLE LIGHT

In the summer, your best bet for feeling energised might be to step into the morning sunshine right away, but in the winter, you will probably be rising before the sun. In that case, you’ll need some bright artificial light to wake your body up. Bright light tells your body to stop making melatonin, a hormone that makes you sleepy.

“Having access to bright light in the morning is the best way to help train your circadian cycle,” said Dr Fenn, who has spent many dark mornings running on New York streets training for marathons.