Why do mosquitoes like to bite me so much? What does blood type and body smell have to do with it?

There is not a single, definitive reason some people get bitten more than others, Dr Potter said – in part because it’s a challenging problem for scientists to study.

But experts have identified two main categories of factors that make us more attractive to mosquitoes: Biological aspects we can’t change and behaviours we can.

YOUR BIOLOGY

Chief among the first group of factors is how you smell. Dozens of diverse molecules distributed throughout your body come together to create your unique odor.

“It’s like strawberries – there’s no one odour in a strawberry that gives it that smell,” Dr Potter said. “It’s a combination of a dozen odours that all come together.”

And it’s likely this distinctive mix of chemical compounds that draws mosquitoes in, he said.

It’s also possible that some people emit more of the odour that mosquitoes like, said Lindy McBride, an associate professor of ecology, evolutionary biology and neuroscience at Princeton University.