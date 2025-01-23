Sticky truth about phlegm: Is there a right way to cough it up? Is swallowing it bad for you?

Every morning, I get a wake-up call from my neighbour. Like an opera, it opens with an overture of gushing tap water that signals he has entered the scene. Then, comes the aria – a solo performance of gurgling phlegm and sputtering coughs (it can be pretty drawn out on some mornings).

The lung-busting hacking feverishly crescendos until it hits a deep-chested “hwaaak”. The finale, ladies and gentlemen, is the definitive “tuk” – along with what I imagine to be a satisfying glob of sputum. End scene.

What exactly is it about the sticky stuff in the depths of our airways that makes us cough, and produce such goo and sounds? And if your throat is stuffed up with phlegm, is there a better way to cough it up than the “hwaaak-tuk” method we often hear from uncles? We find out from the experts.

WHAT IS PHLEGM? HOW IS IT DIFFERENT FROM MUCUS?

“Mucus is a general term for the slippery, liquid secretion produced primarily in the respiratory, digestive and reproductive systems,” said Dr Tan Teck Shi, a consultant and the clinical lead for SingHealth Polyclinics’ Respiratory Workgroup. “Mucus in the respiratory tract is termed as phlegm or sputum.”

Essentially, said Dr Tan, both phlegm and mucus mean the same thing, though the “layman refers to the liquid secretions as mucus and the thicker, more coloured secretions as phlegm”.