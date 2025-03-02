Why your favourite K-pop songs hit differently – what science says about how music impacts your brain
As it turns out, there is a lot more truth to the saying "music is the medicine of the mind" than you might think.
Ever felt a heady rush of endorphins upon hearing a familiar pop song from your teenage years? Or have you noticed how certain songs sharpen your focus, while others help you wind down and even doze off?
If you answered yes to any of these, you have experienced firsthand the effects of music on the brain. But how exactly does music, and by extension different music genres, shape our mental processes? From memory recall to emotional regulation and even rehabilitation, there is much more to music than relaxation, connection, and self-expression.
We spoke to a music therapist and a research fellow specialising in neuroscience and psychology, and got some fascinating insights on how much of an impact music really has on our mind.
THE SCIENCE BEHIND THE SOUND
Dr Gladys Heng, a research fellow at the Centre for Brain-Computing Research (CBCR) at Nanyang Technological University (NTU), explained that music engages multiple regions of the brain simultaneously.
“When the brain reacts to a sound or music, it activates the auditory cortex – the brain region primarily responsible for processing sounds. Simultaneously, the motor cortex is also activated, which explains why many of us move intuitively to the beat of the music. In addition, our frontal cortex – the brain region responsible for higher-order cognitive functions like memory and attention, also gets involved as we actively listen, pay attention to and recall past experiences with the music,” she explained.
A key finding that Dr Heng has made is how familiarity with a music genre can influence brain activity. In a study she co-wrote with two colleagues, young Singaporean adult participants were given songs from two genres – one familiar and one unfamiliar – to listen to. The familiar genre was Japanese animation soundtrack music, and the other was Greek folk music.
This led her to discover that unfamiliar music elicits higher brain activity in the theta band, a frequency associated with attention and cognitive control. She noted: "This suggests that when we encounter unfamiliar music, our brains have to work harder to decipher its meaning before we experience emotional responses. In contrast, familiar music requires less cognitive effort, allowing us to engage with the emotional experience more easily."
The characteristics that different music genres possess also play a role in shaping these emotional responses.
“In general, upbeat and fast-paced music tends to enhance alertness and increase energy levels, while slower and softer songs promote relaxation and calmness,” said Dr Heng.
EFFECTS OF K-POP AND OTHER MUSIC GENRES ON YOUR MIND
1. K-POP
From Girls’ Generation to Blackpink to NewJeans (or NJZ, as they are now known), K-pop has endured in popularity for decades on the back of addictive melodies, slick choreography, and envelope-pushing visuals. Now, as it turns out, K-pop might be good for your mental health too.
A study examining the effects of boy band BTS on its fans’ (known as ARMYs) mental health and wellbeing found that being part of the fanbase gave them a sense of belonging and support. Additionally, engaging with the group and the fanbase fostered a sense of connection, making fans feel less isolated.
Meanwhile, another study on the relationship between being an avid K-pop fan and positive psychosocial outcomes found that K-pop fanship was a significant predictor of increased happiness, self esteem, and social connectedness.
2. HIP-HOP
Interestingly, one study found that when participants tapped along to hip-hop beats, their perception of time changed depending on the cognitive load and musical metre.
In terms of cognitive load, it meant that participants felt time passed more quickly when they had to do a task and listen to hip-hop music concurrently. As for musical metre, tapping to the beat in larger intervals (like half notes) made time seem to pass faster than tapping in smaller intervals (like eighth notes).
“These results suggest that our perception of time can be influenced by how much attention we allocate to the tasks and how we physically interact with music,” said Dr Heng of the study.
One might also infer that we can focus better on the task at hand when listening to hip-hop.
3. LO-FI
Lo-fi playlists catering to all kinds of moods and functions (studying, working, chilling, you name it) have taken Spotify and YouTube by storm, and you likely already have a go-to livestream.
Beyond relaxation and focus, we now have evidence that it could also significantly reduce state anxiety. Not to be confused with trait anxiety (which defines one’s personality), state anxiety is essentially anxiety you feel when you need to do something (e.g., a presentation, a task), Dr Heng explained.
In a pilot experiment which investigated if lo-fi music could reduce anxiety associated with completing difficult tasks, participants had significantly decreased anxiety levels after listening to it for five minutes.
Citing the study, Dr Heng said this could be due to a few reasons, namely lo-fi’s musical properties (drum beats, synthesisers, and ambient sounds), steady beats of a slower tempo that can potentially calm the body, and its ability to block or divert worrisome thoughts.
HOW MUSIC PREFERENCES CAN (REALLY) ALTER YOUR BRAIN CHEMISTRY
While music genres are key in shaping emotional responses and cognitive processes, Dr Heng emphasised that individual preferences matter too.
“Personal preference strongly influences how music activates the brain. The music we enjoy tends to evoke stronger emotional and neural responses,” she explained.
She added that studies have shown that listening to music one likes engages the brain’s emotion and reward networks, as well as releases dopamine.
Stephanie Chan, a music therapist at Singapore General Hospital (SGH) who works with patients in neuro-rehabilitation, critical care, palliative care, and those with chronic illnesses, echoed this sentiment.
She noted that the choice of music genre in therapy depends largely on the patient’s preferences and therapeutic goals.
“Upbeat and rhythmically complex music can enhance attention, improve motor functions, and boost one’s mood. Calming and ambient music can reduce anxiety, lower one’s heart rate, and promote relaxation. Music with strong melodic content can enhance emotional processing and memory retrieval,” Chan said.
Personal preferences – as well as cultural context – are also important to consider. “In Singapore for instance, many older patients may not have grown up with music as a central part of their lives. Entertainment and self-care took a backseat to work and family responsibilities,” she said.
As such, it is only when these patients begin their retirement that they can reflect and realize that music was a part of their lives in some way, whether via listening to the radio or watching television.
Having worked with patients with dementia, Chan has also found that music from one’s younger years, such as their teenage or early adult years, has a profound effect. She explained that “it can transport them back in time and help them reconnect with their memories”.
Dr Heng concurs, saying that the music one listens to during adolescence often leaves a lasting impression and influences preferences well into later life.
“This period is crucial for identity formation and the music associated with it can become deeply ingrained in one’s personal and social identity,” she explained. Therefore, while the musical styles or genres one enjoys can evolve over there, core music preferences formed during adolescence have a particularly enduring impact.
WHAT THE MUSIC YOU LIKE SAYS ABOUT YOU
Additionally, music preferences can give insight into one’s personality traits and upbringing.
“Individuals who score higher in traits like openness and extraversion tend to enjoy a wider variety of music genres,” Dr Heng shared.
Extroverts also typically have lower baseline cortical arousal levels (how active the brain and body are even when you are not actively doing anything). This means they will require more external stimulation to reach the optimal state of arousal for engaging in a task, and may focus better and be more productive with louder background music.
By contrast, Dr Heng said, introverts often have higher baseline levels of cortical arousal, making them more sensitive to external stimulation. This means they can get over-stimulated in noisy surroundings more easily and become less focused and productive as a result. Consequently, they often perform better in quieter settings with minimal background noise or music.
Citing a 2005 study that examined the influence of personality traits on musical preferences, she added that extroverted people usually prefer lively, energetic, and sensual music, while those who are more introverted may prefer intellectual, mystical, and deep music.
Besides that, people who have the ability and willingness to allow music to draw them into an emotional experience – known as the absorption trait – often report experiencing more intense emotions when listening to music. This applies even when they listen to music they are unfamiliar with.
MUSIC THERAPY: A MEANS OF PHYSICAL AND SPIRITUAL RECOVERY
With the impact that music has on the mind, it is no surprise that it has become a valuable tool for medical treatment.
At SGH, Chan works closely with healthcare professionals from multiple disciplines to provide patients with a personalised music therapy experience.
She was inspired to pursue her career after witnessing firsthand how music therapy helped with functional gains, such as learning to walk or talk again. “It also reduced anxiety and fostered emotional connections,” she added.
One notable case involved Wendy, a stroke survivor in her 40s, who struggled with speech impairment and was referred to Chan.
“Initially, she struggled to articulate words, but we found that singing familiar songs helped her improve her speech,” Chan shared.
As Wendy’s family was unsure of her music preferences, Chan started with familiar songs like You Are My Sunshine. From there, she began building Wendy up to saying functional phrases such as introducing herself, using a melodic line and a rhythmic cue.
“When some areas of the brain are damaged, the other parts that are undamaged have the ability to reorganise and form new neural connections. In Wendy’s case, the stroke affected her speech. So, we created new neural pathways and used singing to tap into the area that processes the music to help her speak again,” said Chan.
Together with Wendy’s speech therapist, Chan helped her improve not only her speech but gain confidence as well. Eventually, she was even able to perform a song at a hospital event in front of staff and the public.