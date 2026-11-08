What does eating mustard have to do with stopping muscle cramps during a run? Does it even work?

When it comes to muscle cramps (it’s always the calves, isn’t it?), you know the drill: stop the activity stat. Sit down, grab your toes and pull your foot towards your shin. While you’re at it, get a sports drink and settle down for a great deal of grimacing. At least, that was my drill back when I was in my marathon phase.

Muscle cramps will cost you the race timing you’ve worked hard for – maybe even make you drop out of the event if they don’t ease off. And sometimes, despite your best efforts to hydrate and pace, that painful, rock-hard sensation in your leg, foot or even abdomen still comes at the most inopportune time.

Bananas, sports drinks, muscle rubs can only do so much. Sometimes, even stretching doesn't seem to help, and you're left wincing for seconds to minutes, waiting for the cramp to subside.

Until I came across something on Instagram. The original poster, who goes by Sammie aka Tsai Yahsin, said that she was at her friend’s half-Ironman event and witnessed something quite unusual. “She cramped up hard on the run and the medical team didn't hand her a banana or electrolytes,” said the Canada-based triathlete and trainer in her Reel. “Instead, they gave her a pack of mustard. Yeah, mustard and she ate it. She ended up running almost four minutes pace. That's crazy.”