Doctor or dentist visits can overwhelm kids with ADHD or autism – here’s how to support them

Someone is shining a blindingly bright light into your eyes. You’re in an unfamiliar room with things you’ve never seen, heard or smelled before. Something feels unbearably scratchy around your neck but you aren’t allowed to touch it.

You remember there’s someone in the room with you, the one with the light. It’s a stranger and he’s now asking you to stay still while he touches you with weird objects; some feel cold and wet, others sharp and pointy. And even painful.

If that scenario is already uncomfortable for you as an adult, imagine what it does for neurodivergent children at the dentist’s or doctor’s office. Even a haircut can be as anxiety-inducing as being held hostage in a chair.

That’s because neurodivergent children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) or autism spectrum disorder (ASD) experience the world differently, said Dr Goh Tze Jui, a principal clinical psychologist with Institute of Mental Health’s (IMH) Department of Developmental Psychiatry. They can be hypersensitive to light, sound and/or touch, and find it challenging to focus in noisy or busy environments, she said.

On top of that, these children may also have difficulty regulating their emotions and behaviours in response to those stimuli, said Dr Goh.