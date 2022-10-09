A new study shows COVID-19 vaccines can temporarily alter women's menstrual cycles

When Dr Edelman and her team analysed study participants’ data from three consecutive menstrual cycles before vaccination and at least one cycle after, the researchers found that people’s cycles increased by 0.71 days after their first dose and by 0.56 days after the second dose. Individuals who received both shots in the same menstrual cycle experienced a bigger change: Their periods were, on average, almost four days late. In this subgroup, 100 people noticed a delay of eight days or more. Because menstrual cycles returned to baseline one month after vaccination, these changes are unlikely to impact current or future fertility, said Dr Jennifer Kawwass, a reproductive endocrinologist at Emory University, who was not involved in the study.

It’s not yet clear exactly how the COVID-19 vaccine prompts these changes. There is most likely some cross-talk between the immune system and other parts of the body that help protect against outside pathogens, including the reproductive system. When vaccines activate your immune system, it is possible that they also affect the endometrium, which lines the uterus and is shed during menstruation.

The new paper suggests that a variety of COVID-19 vaccines may have this effect. Because it included participants from around the world, researchers were able to study the effects of not only the messenger RNA vaccines approved in the United States (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna), but also vaccines made from more traditional methods, like those using engineered viruses (AstraZeneca, Covishield, Johnson & Johnson and Sputnik V) and inactivated viruses (Covaxin, Sinopharm and Sinovac). The study did not include data from people who were on birth control or people who already had irregular cycles before getting vaccinated.