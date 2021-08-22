New therapy for those living with OCD during pandemic

Most people behave in one or more ways that others may consider peculiar, and I am no exception.

I want my clothes to match, from shoes to eyeglasses and everything in between (including underwear – a challenge when packing for a trip).

If visitors use my kitchen, they’re asked to put things back exactly where they were found.

In arranging my furniture, countertops and wall-hangings, I strive for symmetry.

And I label packaged foods with their expiration dates and place them in my pantry in date order.

I know I’m not the only one with quirks like these that others may consider “so OCD”, a reference to obsessive-compulsive disorder.

But the clinical syndrome, in which people have unbidden recurring thoughts that lead to repetitive habits, is far more than a collection of quirky behaviours.

Rather, it is a highly distressing and chronic neuropsychological condition that can trigger serious anxiety and make it difficult to function well in school, at work or at home.