Why do you keep breaking your New Year resolutions? Expert advice on actually achieving those goals

It’s only been a week since you said good-bye to 2022 and by now, you would already have pushed the proverbial restart button. Whether it’s to lose a few kilogrammes, finally figure out cryptocurrency, or put that Singapore Zoo family pass to good use, you’re going to stay on track this time.

But how many of us actually stick to these New Year resolutions when, by February, we’d already abandoned our gym-going routine or reverted to bingeing on K-drama instead of getting enough sleep?

What is it about the calendar change that compels some of us to declare to all and sundry on social media (or maybe just to yourself) that we will do better during the next annual cycle?

Or if you no longer subscribe to the New Year reboot phenomenon – and are wondering why so many people are still riding the New Year, New You train – here’s news for you: Humans are hardwired to the concept of starting anew.