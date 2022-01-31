Have a persistently blocked nose or trouble hearing? These could be signs of nose cancer

If you have been following the news, you’d have read about Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng’s nose cancer diagnosis in early January. Back in 2018, Malaysian badminton player Lee Chong Wei also had to deal with early-stage nose cancer.

What exactly is it and what are the symptoms? Nose cancer – or nasopharyngeal cancer (NPC) – affects the nasopharynx, which is the upper part of the pharynx (throat) behind the nose.

“The cancer typically arises from a groove known as the fossa of Rosenmuller, situated at the side of the nasopharynx,” said Dr Lim Keng Hua, an otorhinolaryngologist and ENT specialist at Ear Nose Throat, Head & Neck Surgery at Mount Elizabeth Medical Centre.

While Baey and Lee did not reveal what symptoms they experienced, NPC could start off as a persistently blocked nose. Blowing into a tissue doesn’t help to unblock it and if the patient has been living with it for a few months (and gotten used to breathing through the mouth), he’d have dismissed it as just a “sinus” problem.