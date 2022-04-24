Not just for spa or yoga – ambient music is also a form of escapism

When I heard the news that my mother had suffered a stroke, the feeling that surfaced wasn’t despair, but an impulse to problem solve.

First, the doctor’s medical jargon flooded into my brain like ticker tape: A cerebrovascular accident due to embolism of the left middle cerebral artery. Five milligrams of Eliquis and 50 milligrams of Losartan and 50 more of Metoprolol, in addition to four other pills at morning, noon and midnight.

My brother and I compiled passwords to medical insurance platforms, patient portals and bank accounts in a shared Notes app entry. We filled out paperwork for long-term disability payments. We consulted lawyers, wondering how to handle my mother’s employer, which had threatened to fire her if she did not return to work.

A month after the stroke, the night before my 29th birthday, we were in an accident that totalled my mother’s car. In the hopes that she would eventually be able to drive again, I gave her a few thousand dollars of my savings toward buying a new one.

The stroke wasn’t the only crisis. There was the ceaseless drag of the pandemic; the expectation to complete my master’s degree while I cared for my mother; and the reality that, as an immigrant family, our full support system was back home in the Dominican Republic. For the most part, my brother and I were on our own.