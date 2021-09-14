Do these Singapore products really make white rice and cookies healthier for diabetics?

When it comes to food that we sinfully crave or find oh-so-satisfying, chances are, it's usually anything but healthy.

Take cookies, for instance. The sweet, baked treat is long regarded as a calorie bomb loaded with sugar and refined carbohydrates, and certainly ranks high on the glycaemic index (GI) – not a suitable snack if you’re watching your blood sugar levels.

Even the humble bowl of white rice is not spared the poor PR, despite its ubiquitous appearance at every Asian meal. Regarded as a diabetes enabler because of its high GI, it too, has been regarded with suspicion by the health conscious.

But what if you could have your cookie and rice, and eat them, too – even if you’re watching your diet? Nutriient Cookie Plus and Alchemy Fibre For Rice are the two very products that Singaporean food innovators have put their stamps on.

How exactly are these foods healthier? What ingredients do they contain? And more important, do they taste good? We find out.

WHITE RICE PARADISE FOR DIABETICS?