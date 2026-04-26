How healthy are oats? This fibre-rich grain supports heart, blood sugar and gut health

Hearty, basic and cheap, oats have been eaten for centuries. And now, they’re a staple of wellness culture – for good reason.

Oats are a “balanced food” with a good amount of protein, relatively little fat and a variety of vitamins and minerals, said Elizabeth Hyde-Daddio, a dietitian and certified diabetes educator at Northwell Health in Long Island. What really sets them apart, however, is that they’re one of the best sources of a powerful type of fiber.

Here’s a closer look.

THEY'RE GREAT FOR YOUR HEART

Many studies have found that oats lower LDL cholesterol, or the “bad” cholesterol that increases your risk of heart attack and stroke.

Much of this effect comes from beta-glucan, a type of fibre that thickens the contents inside the gut, trapping cholesterol-rich bile acids and carrying them out of the body.

The evidence is strong enough that, since the 1990s, the Food and Drug Administration has linked the beta-glucan in whole oats – at least three grams per day, or what you’d get in a half-cup of rolled oats – to a lower risk of coronary heart disease. In one small trial, consuming this much beta-glucan daily reduced LDL cholesterol by 12 per cent after four weeks.

People who have high cholesterol levels, in particular, can “see immediate, significant benefits,” said Padmanaban Krishnan, an emeritus professor of dairy and food science at South Dakota State University.

There is also emerging evidence that other compounds in oats, including antioxidants like avenanthramides, may help reduce blood pressure, said Candida Rebello, the director of the nutrition and chronic disease programme laboratory at Louisiana State University.

THEY SUPPORT HEALTHY BLOOD SUGAR

After carbohydrate-rich meals, blood sugar tends to spike, but studies suggest that oats can blunt the rise, Dr Rebello said.

High-fibre foods slow digestion and keep glucose from entering the bloodstream too quickly, Dr Krishnan said, and beta-glucan is especially helpful for this.

Eating oats can be particularly beneficial for people with Type 2 diabetes, he added. Some data also suggests oats could help with prevention: In a 2020 study, higher oatmeal consumption (at least two servings per week) was tied to a 21 per cent lower risk of developing Type 2 diabetes than lower consumption (less than a serving per month).

THEY NOURISH YOUR GUT

Most Americans don’t get enough fibre, and oats can help fill the gap. There are over 4g (including beta-glucan) in a half-cup of rolled oats; adults should consume 21g to 38g of fibre daily, depending on their age and sex.

Oats are also good for your gut. Because beta-glucan isn’t digested well in the small intestine, it makes its way to the colon, where it can feed beneficial gut bacteria and act as a prebiotic, said Barbara Olendzki, the director of the Center for Applied Nutrition at UMass Chan Medical School. Researchers believe this could help support the gut lining and reduce inflammation, especially in people with high cholesterol, obesity and other metabolic diseases.

The fibre in oats can also add bulk to stool and help keep you regular, provided you’re also drinking enough fluids and staying active, Hyde-Daddio said.

WHAT'S THE HEALTHIEST WAY TO EAT THEM?

Oat groats are the least processed form of oats, with only the inedible hull removed, while instant oats are the most processed. In between are steel-cut oats (groats chopped into smaller pieces) and rolled oats (steamed and flattened groats).

All of these can be healthy choices, but less-processed versions are generally the best because their beta-glucan is more intact. These types of oats take longer to cook, so Ms. Olendzki recommended prepping ahead of time and microwaving them in the morning.

Added sugars in flavoured instant oats, or from toppings like maple syrup, can offset some of the health benefits, Hyde-Daddio said, so try mixing in fruits, nuts or cinnamon instead.

And don’t just relegate them to a daily bowl of oatmeal. “You can add oats to pretty much anything,” she said.

By Simar Bajaj © The New York Times Company

The article originally appeared in The New York Times.