How germy and mouldy is your office after coming back from WFH?

If you’re reading this on your desktop at work, do you wonder how clean the very surfaces – including the keyboard, mouse and even the desk – you’re touching are? After all, the average office desk is said to contain 400 times more germs than a toilet seat, according to research by the University of Arizona.

It might have been weeks, months or even a year or so since you last set foot in the office. And for those who don’t have cleaners regularly sanitising the office while everyone was working from home, what sort of micro-organism growth has taken place while you were away? Makes you want to douse your entire desk with sanitiser, doesn’t it?

For starters, the same research found that, compared to women, men have three to four times the number of bacteria in, on and around their desks, phones, computers, keyboards, drawers and personal items. It might be that men have lower standards of personal grooming than women. Men also tend to have bigger desks, which gives them a bigger surface area to deposit bacteria, according to the research.