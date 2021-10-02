One surefire way to make your day more productive: Stop trying

How productive was your day? It’s a complicated question, especially for some remote workers over the past year and a half.

Part of the problem is the definition of productivity. As a macroeconomic measure, it means the total output per hour of work. That is, the number of, say, frying pans a worker can make in an hour. The data is reported on a quarterly basis by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, and economists use it to determine a society’s efficiency and whether its standard of living is rising.

On a deeper level, measuring productivity is much more complex. How do you measure the productivity of a security guard, for instance, or a neuroscientist? In any case, during the pandemic, this type of labour productivity has appeared to boom.

“I am more optimistic about productivity growth now in the middle of 2021 than I was two years ago, before the pandemic,” said Chad Syverson, a professor of economics at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.