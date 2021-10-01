How a visit to your heartland optical shop can help you detect eye diseases early

This is important as "many eye conditions such as glaucoma or myopia-related degeneration may be insidious with subtle or few symptoms before permanent visual impairment", said Assoc Prof Ang, who is also the clinical director of SNEC's Myopia Centre.

"The optometrist can then refer such patients to other healthcare practitioners such as the ophthalmologist for further management if any eye abnormalities or diseases are detected."

These checks are especially crucial if you have risk factors such as high myopia or a family history of myopia-related complications, he added.

MORE THAN JUST SPECTACLES AND CONTACT LENSES

Another reason to pop into an optical shop yearly (that is if you’re healthy and have no pre-existing health problems or medical history): The eye examination costs from just S$20 (up to S$80 in shops offering more specialised checks), less than what a protein bowl and soy latte in the CBD might set you back.

In most cases, the fee can be reduced – or waived – with purchases of glasses or contact lenses.

So why aren’t people making use of these services at optical shops? First, there is the misconception that optical shops only sell spectacles, sunglasses and contact lenses, which then leads customers into expecting nothing beyond eyewear from such shops.