Worried about 'lao hua' later in life? You can now store eye tissues for the future

Picture this: You've had laser surgery before where the eye doctor removed slivers of tissue from your corneas to fix your shortsightedness (it's not LASIK but hold your horses). And voila, everything's as clear as day again.

But then, further down the road, as you approach your 40s, you've got another medical issue to worry about: Presbyopia or "lao hua" (the gradual loss of your eyes' ability to focus on nearby objects).

What if those eye tissues – medically known as corneal lenticules – that were taken out years ago (and thrown away) could actually be stored and used again to fix your future problem?

What sounds like something from a science-fiction movie is actually possible right now in Singapore, courtesy of a new technology and an actual place where you can "bank" those eye tissues.