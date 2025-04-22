How much is too much food and why do takeaways always have so much carb?

I am tucking into my packet of economy rice for lunch as I’m writing this. For dinner, I might get takeout pasta arrabbiata or teriyaki chicken bento box… I’m still undecided. But whatever it is, ordering in so often within a day is nothing unusual for many of us.

And because we eat out so often, we’ve put portion control in the hands of the people who sell us our food – especially if you simply eat out of the takeaway container (I am guilty of doing so).

It also doesn’t help when food quantities have increased over the years. If you’re wondering “got meh?”, hear me out. The next time you order a single serving of any carb-dense dish such as nasi goreng, briyani, hor fun, fries, pasta or ramen, transfer it out of the takeaway container when you get home. Do you need two plates or bowls to hold everything?

“In food courts and hawker centres, the carbohydrate portion has increased but the protein and fibre portions have decreased,” observed Jaclyn Reutens, a clinical and sports dietitian with Aptima Nutrition & Sports Consultants.