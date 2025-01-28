Have you been overeating without realising it? Here's why the 80% full rule is good for you

Growing up, many of us were taught this lesson: Finish up your rice because there are children starving elsewhere in the world.

As virtuous as it is not to waste food, it might have bred a whole generation or two of guilt-ridden people like myself. I prickle with anxiety every time I see unfinished rice on a plate or leftovers destined for the bin. So, I assuage my guilt by stuffing the remaining food down my throat, even though I’m already bursting.

“We grew up with the value of not wasting food, partly due to cultural teachings and the historical context of food scarcity from earlier generations,” said Dr Edward Chong, a senior gastrointestinal surgeon with PanAsia Surgery. “Hence, we feel obligated to clear our plates, regardless of hunger cues.”

And many of us end up eating too much. “Research shows that 50 per cent to 75 per cent of people report occasional overeating, especially on weekends or while dining out,” said Dr Chong.