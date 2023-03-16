Ozempic for weight loss? Experts give their take on the diabetes medicine trending on TikTok and among US celebs

From chewing each bite of food at least 40 times to boozy protein shakes and ending the day with a laxative tea, celebrities and TikTokers are known to experiment with weird tactics to look good for the camera.

But to inject a medicine meant for diabetes into the body when you’re not diabetic or even prediabetic? Only three words can have such a motivating force: Possible weight loss.

Ozempic, which is a legitimate medicine for Type 2 diabetes, is apparently the latest coveted accessory by the Hollywood set – so much so that the US Food And Drug Administration (FDA) reported an Ozempic shortage. Across social media, US celebrities showing off slimmed-down bodies in their posts are inevitably subject to a chorus of comments suggesting they used Ozempic. On TikTok alone, videos with the hashtag #Ozempic have nearly 600 million views – a trend that worries doctors worldwide.

The situation also means that diabetes patients in the US have been experiencing difficulties getting their hands on the life-saving injectable drug. It should be noted that Ozempic is not an insulin.