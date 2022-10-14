This health condition leaches calcium off your bones and it has to do with malfunctioning glands in your neck

You may have heard of osteoporosis, where your bones become brittle and break easily due to a lack of calcium. But have you heard of hypercalcaemia? It is a condition where your body causes your bones to lose calcium. The result is not only weakened bones but it can also lead to kidney stones – and affect your heart and brain functions.

Primarily, hypercalcaemia occurs when the parathyroid glands in your neck over-produce the parathyroid hormone. This hormone’s function is to regulate your body’s calcium level, said Dr Oh Han Boon, a consultant with Ng Teng Fong General Hospital’s Department of General Surgery, Division of Breast and Endocrine Surgery. But when the parathyroid hormone level gets too high, your body will leach calcium out of your bones and into the bloodstream.

The four parathyroid glands are typically found in the neck, next to the thyroid gland. That’s their “typical” location because these glands can also be found behind the oesophagus, near the main blood vessels of the neck (known as carotid sheath) and even outside of the neck, according to Dr Oh.

“Sometimes, parathyroids can be located in the chest such as in the thymus or mediastinum. The parathyroid glands can also differ in number, sometimes up to eight in some people,” said Dr Oh.