How parents can actually help teens navigate social media: Experts offer realistic and effective ways

But as all parents know, the burden primarily falls on them to monitor and educate their children and to stay on top of technology that is quickly changing. And trying to do this can feel frustrating and ineffective.

“As both a parent and psychologist, I recognise that the demands placed on parents are above and beyond what we have the capacity to do,” said Laura Gray, a psychologist at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, DC.

The New York Times reached out to Dr Gray and seven other experts – many of whom are parents of tweens or teens – to ask a simple question: What is one practical strategy that caregivers can use with their kids, starting now, to help mitigate the harms of social media?

EARLY ON, BE VERY HANDS-ON

The APA recommended that adults closely monitor social media use in children ages 10 to 14. Dr Gray agreed that this was a critical window for parents to teach good habits.

A family might decide, for instance, that a child will be limited to just one app at first, she said, and that for the first six months or so, the parents will review posts and friend requests with their child. The goal is to provide hands-on scaffolding.

As a mother of one tween and two younger children, Dr Gray knows how difficult it is to provide that kind of intensive supervision. But taking even five minutes a day to review a kid’s social media use is fine if that’s what families have available, she said.

Parents should also make sure that all accounts are set to private, Girard Kelly, the head of privacy for Common Sense Media, said, adding that social media apps “are designed to learn everything they can about their users so they can push personalised content that keeps kids and teens hooked”.