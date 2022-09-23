Dementia and planning ahead for your parents: What you need to know about end-of-life matters

WHAT IS THE RIGHT AGE TO START?

There isn’t an optimal age to start looking into these matters when life is so unsure, said Judy Ang, a managing partner of JS Law Chambers. The COVID-19 pandemic certainly made that clear. “Sometimes, the unexpected happens and it may be too late to take any measures then.”

To avoid learning the hard way when it comes to your parents, put these affairs in order when they still have the mental capacity, said Ang. “While any subsequent amendments may cost money, these are necessary expenses to reduce the risk and possibility of family disputes in the event something unfortunate happens.”

For yourself, make an LPA at the earliest opportunity you can get. Once you have started working and have some assets to your name (such as insurance or investments), when you have dependents or when you become a caregiver, get it done, said Tan Shen Kiat, the CEO, founder and director of Kith & Kin Law.

WHAT ARE THE LEGAL MATTERS TO LOOK INTO?

You’ve seen LPA, ACP and AMD being mentioned a few times already. What exactly are they and how do they put control and decisions back in the hands of patients with dementia? Here’s a look:

LASTING POWER OF ATTORNEY (LPA)

This is why the LPA is such an important legal document for dementia patients: It allows a person who is at least 21 years of age (the patient or donor) to voluntarily appoint one or more persons (donee or donees) to make decisions and act on his behalf if he loses mental capacity one day, according to the Ministry of Social and Family Development’s website.

Who can issue the LPA and what does it cover?

The LPA certificate can be issued by a lawyer, psychiatrist or doctor (known as the certificate issuer) and it can only be made if your parents are capable of making decisions independently. That’s because there are a few things for Mum and Dad to consider: