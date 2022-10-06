Ask a therapist: How does pranking my child on social media affect them in the future?

Everyone loves candid videos of children, and nowhere on social media are unadulterated directions more celebrated than on TikTok. No wonder parents are hopping on the bandwagon of child pranks.

But what happens if a child responds with not joy, but distress? Two camps have emerged from recent discourse. One is concerned for their wellbeing, another believes it’s no cause for concern.

“Sharenting”, a neologism for sharing sensitive content about children on the Internet, is often examined through the lens of ethics and cyber safety, but little has been said about its impact on child psychology.

CNA Lifestyle spoke with Dr Lin Hong-hui, principal clinical psychologist at The Psychology Atelier and a lecturer at Nanyang Technological University, to unpack just that.