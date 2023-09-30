2 cups of local kopi a day may reduce Parkinson's disease risk by up to 8 times, according to new study
New research by Singapore’s National Neuroscience Institute (NNI) also revealed that carrying one of two Asian gene variants increases your risk of Parkinson's disease. And up to 10 per cent of the Singapore population carry one of these gene variants.
Coffee and tea drinkers, rejoice – especially those with a genetic predisposition to developing Parkinson’s disease (PD).
New research by Singapore’s National Neuroscience Institute (NNI) has found that two cups of kopi (traditional local coffee made from robusta coffee beans) a day can reduce the risk of PD by four to eight times in people with Asian gene variants linked to the condition.
Caffeine is known to have a potential protective effect against PD and other neurodegenerative conditions, according to the study’s principal investigator Professor Tan Eng King, who is Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Academic Affairs) and Senior Consultant with NNI’s Department of Neurology.
“We have shown that it can significantly cut the risk of PD and level the playing field for Asians who are genetically at higher risk of PD and are currently symptom-free,” said Prof Tan.
More than 8,000 people live with PD in Singapore and it is the fastest growing neurodegenerative condition globally.
HOW CAFFEINE MIGHT HELP
Caffeine is known to decrease the inflammation of neurons in the brain, which helps to reduce cell death, said Prof Tan at the 10th Singapore International Parkinson Disease and Movement Disorders Symposium. However, it is not yet known how caffeine interacts with the Asian PD gene variants.
What is known is that individuals with the Asian genetic variants have a 1.5 to two times higher risk of developing PD. There are two known Asian gene variants that occur most frequently in East Asians, and up to 10 per cent of the Singapore population carry one of these gene variants.
A separate NNI study showed that 26 per cent of Singapore’s older population exhibited mild Parkinsonian signs. PD is a brain disorder that causes uncontrollable movements, such as shaking, stiffness and difficulty with balance and coordination.
WHAT THE STUDY INVOLVED
The study involved 4,488 subjects who completed a caffeine intake questionnaire to indicate their daily caffeine consumption. Of the lot, 1,790 had PD, 2,698 did not and all had one of the two Asian genetic variants associated with PD.
It was found that the average caffeine intake was about 448mg among the PD participants and 473mg among those without PD. The participants' caffeine intake was the equivalent of four to five cups of Western-styled brewed arabica coffee (235ml or 8 fl oz per cup) or two cups of kopi made from robusta coffee beans, which have a higher caffeine content than arabica coffee beans.
While the protective benefits of caffeine appeared to increase with higher doses, those who drank less than 200mg of caffeine per day still cut their risk of PD. Consuming 400mg of caffeine a day is generally regarded as safe for most healthy adults.
Drinking coffee or tea with milk, sugar, honey or other additives did not affect caffeine’s effect on PD, according to the study.
“This research has important implications for the prevention of PD, especially in countries like Singapore, where the Asian gene variants are common,” said Prof Tan.
“Tea and coffee are readily available and culturally accepted in most Asian societies and consuming caffeine within normal limits offers an easy, pleasant and sociable way for people to potentially reduce their risk of PD.”