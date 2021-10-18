Online vets for pets in Singapore: We tried out Pawlyclinic (get it?)

The teleconsultation would have cost Koo S$40 during regular hours (no GST charged) compared to an in-clinic visit, which is S$38 before GST. "That sounds cheaper to me since you don’t have to spend on transportation," said Koo.

Another upside is, Koo didn't have to pay another fee (this excludes medicines and tests) if Dr Tong needed to see Jazzy in person – as long as she did so within 48 hours of the video call. This free pass also applies to another Pawlyclinic vet that Koo might take her dog to as long as it's within the same time frame.

Would Koo be keen to use the teleconsultation service again? "It was convenient and accessible, especially for situations when you need an instant opinion from a professional," she said.

A major plus, she added, was that she could show the vet anything that might be helpful to identify the cause of her pet's discomfort. "For example, what Jazzy's eating, my home environment or even the shampoo that she's using that might be causing the skin allergies."

As for Jazzy, she was relaxed enough after the teleconsultation to go right back to her pre-lunch nap. It's a dog's life.

As every pet is different, do not use the abovementioned advice on your pet without consulting your vet.