Scrolled TikTok for 5 minutes but lost 2 hours? Why time flies as we age and how to slow it down

Ah, the year 2010. Can you believe it’s been five years? Apple just released the iPad, the movie Inception just blew our minds (I’m still not over the spinning top), and Marina Bay Sands just debuted.

So much has happened since and... wait, what? That was 15 years ago?

It's not that I'm bad at maths, but now that I'm in my late twenties, I’ve recently started noticing something odd when it comes to how I perceive time: How 15 years ago feels like five and 2020 to 2025 was a blur. (The pandemic certainly didn’t help – but that’s another story.)

So what gives? Why do I feel like I'm in a Christopher Nolan movie where time is just a concept and it's flying as I get older?

WE HAVE FEWER NOVEL EXPERIENCES

“The older we get, the faster time feels, and this is largely due to a decline in novel experiences," said Dr Kimberly Chew, a clinical psychologist and founder of AO Psychology.