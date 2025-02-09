Scrolled TikTok for 5 minutes but lost 2 hours? Why time flies as we age and how to slow it down
There’s a reason time seems to speed up as we age – fewer novel experiences, less mindfulness, and the way our brains process information all play a role. The good news? There are ways to slow it down.
Ah, the year 2010. Can you believe it’s been five years? Apple just released the iPad, the movie Inception just blew our minds (I’m still not over the spinning top), and Marina Bay Sands just debuted.
So much has happened since and... wait, what? That was 15 years ago?
It's not that I'm bad at maths, but now that I'm in my late twenties, I’ve recently started noticing something odd when it comes to how I perceive time: How 15 years ago feels like five and 2020 to 2025 was a blur. (The pandemic certainly didn’t help – but that’s another story.)
So what gives? Why do I feel like I'm in a Christopher Nolan movie where time is just a concept and it's flying as I get older?
WE HAVE FEWER NOVEL EXPERIENCES
“The older we get, the faster time feels, and this is largely due to a decline in novel experiences," said Dr Kimberly Chew, a clinical psychologist and founder of AO Psychology.
Dr Chew explained that when we’re young, every “first” serves as a marker in our memory – our first day of school, our first trip abroad, or even the first time we ride a bike.
“It’s why the first ten years of childhood often feel slower and more memorable,” she said. “These moments stand out because they are new and emotionally engaging.”
As we grow older, however, we experience fewer of these “firsts.”
“A lot of what we experience as adults is repetitive – we’ve done it before,” Dr Chew explained.
“Many of us also settle into routines," she added. "When life becomes routine, our days start blending, making time feel less distinct and more like it’s slipping by.”
OUR BRAINS TAKE IN LESS NEW INFORMATION
Another reason is cognitive, meaning it has to do with how our brains process information. As we get older, our brains take in less new information, which alters our perception of time.
When life becomes routine, our days start blending, making time feel less distinct and more like it’s slipping by.
Dr Chew explained that our sense of time is closely tied to how we process visual information. As children, our brains absorb a flood of new images and experiences, making time feel slower and more expansive.
“Not only do we experience new things like going to the playground, but our minds also take in the image of the playground, the sounds and smells related to the new space,” she said. “Each day is packed with discoveries, from learning new words to seeing unfamiliar places.”
As adults, however, our brains receive fewer new images because much of what we encounter is already familiar.
With less new input, time feels like it’s passing more quickly, Dr Chew said. This reduced intake of new visual information is another reason why the years seem to blur together.
TIME ALSO GETS LOST IN THE DIGITAL AGE
Ever started bingeing on TikToks that you thought lasted half an hour but ended up stretching into an hour or two? Growing older alongside social media also has an impact.
“The lack of mindfulness in activities like doomscrolling can sap our time away,” Dr Chew said. “You might start by watching a few Instagram reels or TikTok videos, and suddenly, it’s 2am.
“While social media may help us stay connected, it also encourages mindless scrolling, which can make hours vanish without us realising.”
In his book on childhood and social media, The Anxious Generation, the social psychologist Jonathan Haidt explained how spending too much time in the virtual world – where interactions aren’t experienced in real-time – can make people feel more disconnected rather than connected.
While social media may help us stay connected, it also encourages mindless scrolling, which can make hours vanish without us realising.
Dr Chew added that this lack of connection not only increases the chances of mood disorders or anxiety, as people on social media often think about being elsewhere rather than being present, but also makes them feel dissociated from time and reality.
STUCK IN AN IMPACTFUL PERIOD OF OUR LIVES
Remember what I said about still feeling stuck in March 2020, like everything that followed was just a blur? Dr Chew explained why that happens.
“Sometimes, time feels like it moves faster as we age because a part of us is emotionally stuck in a significant event from our past,” she said. “It could be an incredibly joyful moment or a traumatic experience – both of which we often associate with childhood.”
For instance, someone who was a star athlete in secondary school might feel like they’re still living in that time, reliving their glory days. On the other hand, someone who experienced childhood abuse may feel mentally trapped in that painful period, unable to fully move forward.
The pandemic, Dr Chew said, is a collective example of such an impactful event. It wasn’t just an inconvenience, it was a period of immense loss and disruption. People lost jobs, had to uproot their lives, were separated from loved ones, and in some cases, mourned deaths from a distance, unable to attend funerals in person.
“A lot of people never got to fully process the grief – whether it’s mourning a time in their lives that no longer exists or coping with a traumatic event,” Dr Chew said.
“Because they never had the chance to talk about what they felt, whether with friends, a counsellor, or a psychologist, they remain emotionally stuck in that moment.
"Everything that happens afterwards feels like it’s just passing by, making time seem like it’s moving much faster than it actually is.”
Because they never had the chance to talk about what they felt, whether with friends, a counsellor, or a psychologist, they remain emotionally stuck in that moment.
Now that we know some possible reasons why we’re having these blink-and-you’ll-miss moments with our watches, not all (time) is lost as there are ways to savour the hours we have on our hands more.
1. CREATE NEW EXPERIENCES
“Novel experiences create memory anchors that make time feel more defined,” said Dr Chew.
This can be done through travelling, which doesn’t require extravagant trips. A short getaway, a road trip, or exploring hidden corners of a city we're already familiar with can help.
It could also mean picking up a new hobby, learning a new language, or trying a sport you’ve always been curious about. Anything that engages your mind in a fresh way, much like in childhood, can work.
It can also happen with friends, family and loved ones, Dr Chew said. “Have meetups, gatherings, try something new in person – these can help you create great and fond new memories together.
“If you have kids, that’s a way for you to re-experience activities from their perspective, too,” Dr Chew added. “Their innocent and childlike view can make you slow down and be more present in the moment, which helps to slow time down.”
2. ENGAGE IN CREATIVE AND MINDFUL ACTIVITIES
“When we step away from the fast-paced, overly stimulating world of digital devices, we become more present,” Dr Chew said.
She recommended activities that enhance creativity and mindfulness – both of which can help slow our perception of time.
Reading meaningful books improves focus and deep thinking, while hands-on activities such as watercolour painting, crochet or pottery engage the mind more intentionally.
“Creative outlets like singing, dancing, and drawing encourage mindfulness and self-expression,” she added.
“And if picking up a new activity isn’t your thing, something as simple as a walk or jog in nature, or even around your neighbourhood, can help you reconnect with the moment and experience time more fully.”
3. PROCESS WHAT’S HOLDING YOU BACK IN TIME
To truly savour time and avoid feeling stuck in one phase of life, we need to process our past experiences rather than let them linger unresolved.
“As adults, we often assume the past stays in the past,” Dr Chew said. “But without properly processing significant events, our minds may subconsciously cling to them, making us feel like we’re just on autopilot instead of healthily moving forward.”
The key, she explained, is awareness: “Recognise what’s happening, allow yourself to feel and untangle those emotions – no matter how messy – and then create new experiences for your mind to anchor onto.
“By doing so, we stop living in a mental time loop and start embracing the present”, she added. “Time won’t just pass us by – it will feel richer, more defined, and less like it’s slipping through our fingers.”