Perfume allergy: Why do some people develop an itchy rash? What’s the safest way to test a new scent?

Given our perpetual hot, humid and sweaty state, the use of deodorants and perfumes should be a legal requirement. Compared to what the French did in the 15th century, when they literally sprayed everything, including guests, clothing, furniture, walls and even dinnerware with perfume, we must smell like hobos. Extravagant, yes, but bet they smelled better than us, even though they didn’t bathe as often as we do.

If you’re crying foul about having to use perfume or cologne, you’ll have a solid case if you have a perfume allergy that affects 1 per cent of adults worldwide (for children and adolescents, it’s 1.8 per cent).

“Two types of itchy rash can occur following direct contact with a perfume or fragrance,” said Adjunct Associate Professor Leow Yung Hian. “The patient can present with irritant contact dermatitis arising from irritation, meaning that the product is either too strong or too concentrated. Anyone can develop irritant contact dermatitis if the product is present at the ‘wrong’ concentration.”

He continued: “The other skin reaction is an allergic contact dermatitis, whereby the patient is allergic to the specific fragrance per se, meaning that repeat exposure to the same fragrance has the potential of inducing an even more severe itchy rash that may progress to a generalised rash”.