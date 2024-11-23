Thinking of getting a personal trainer to help you achieve your fitness goals? Here’s what to look for

A few years ago, one of the trainers at my local gym approached me during my workout with an enticing offer: Would I like a free personal training session? Why not, I thought. As a marathoner, I’m always looking for advice on how to improve my strength routine.

We talked about my goals for a minute before he asked me to step on a scale. I paused. Why did I need to weigh myself? He seemed surprised – didn’t I want to lose weight? It was quickly clear that this was not the right fit.

At big-box gyms, it’s common for personal trainers to approach people as they exercise to find new clients, and some gyms offer free training sessions for new members. But many fitness experts say you’d be better off considering your fitness goals and what kind of support you actually want before making an appointment. Trainers can be expensive, and if you’re going to hire one, make sure they’re a match for your goals and motivational style – rather than letting one come to you.

Here’s what to look for, according to personal trainers, coaches and gym owners.

1. IDENTIFY YOUR GOALS

You’ll get the most out of a personal trainer if you outline some tangible goals ahead of time. Are you looking for instruction, like how to lift weights with proper form? Are you looking for coaching and accountability ahead of your first race? Or are you coming back from an injury and looking for specific guidance on how to exercise safely?

Once you determine your goal, look for a trainer whose specialties align with your needs. Rene Wiley, a Nike trainer, recommended discussing your goals with a potential coach or trainer and asking them about their relevant experience. If they don’t have the right background to help you progress, they should be able to direct you to someone who does.

Cole Reagan, a personal trainer in Brooklyn, always asks his potential clients about their goals and the reasoning behind them. Both answers help him understand their trajectory and mind-set, and allow him to decide whether or not they are a good match.

2. LEARN TO MAKE SENSE OF CERTIFICATIONS

Evaluating a trainer’s credentials can be confusing – there are dozens of different certifications, and some are more rigorous than others. (Most programmes teach some exercise science, basic anatomy and how to effectively coach people and design training schedules.) Many trainers also hold multiple certificates.

If you want to increase your aerobic fitness or train for a race, find a coach with a certification from USA Track & Field or USA Triathlon, said Robyn LaLonde, the head coach and owner of Edge Athlete Lounge in Chicago. For other goals, like improving your strength or mobility, look for someone certified through the American Council on Exercise or the National Academy of Sports Medicine.

These certification programmes offer various levels of accreditation and many require continuing education to ensure trainers stay up-to-date on the latest research and training methodology, said LaLonde.

All that said, “it’s very easy to become a personal trainer,” said Rae Reichlin, the founder of Ladies Who Lift in Chicago. So while you could easily find a coach or trainer on social media, several experts emphasised the value of referrals and word-of-mouth recommendations to cut through the noise.

3. LOOK OUT FOR RED FLAGS

A trainer’s credentials are only part of the picture – they must also be able to adapt to different clients’ needs and personalities

When you are meeting potential trainers, look for “somebody who seems to have empathy,” Reichlin said. “It seems obvious, but they should be empathetic to your past when it comes to fitness.”

Whoever you choose to work with should “motivate and support you in the way that feels motivational and supportive to you,” she added.

But be wary of trainers who offer unrealistic promises or magic-pill solutions, Reagan said. There are some coaches who promise quick, dramatic progression or say that you will burn a certain number of calories during each session. “That’s just not how the body works,” he said.

Wiley said that your trainer should watch how you react to different exercises and be eager to listen. There’s a big – but sometimes subtle – difference between pain and discomfort, he said. A good trainer should help you understand the distinction, so you can progress.

4. SET YOURSELF UP FOR CONSISTENCY

Hiring a trainer is one thing, but sticking with a trainer is another, Reagan said.

Consistency is the most important thing when starting a fitness routine, he said, so be realistic about what is convenient for you.

“Your choice needs to be accessible,” Reagan said. Going to a new gym could be exciting at first, he said, but your trainer’s home base “has to be near your apartment or near your commute or it’s going to be tough to stick with in the long run.”

You and your trainer should be equally dedicated to your consistency, LaLonde said, and their schedule should reflect that. If fitting in an initial appointment proves difficult between your schedules, that may be a sign that the trainer is really too busy to take you on.

Likewise, a trainer needs to fit your budget. If you can only afford a few sessions with a trainer, make sure you’re on the same page about what you hope to accomplish. Learning a few foundational skills will likely be more helpful than following complicated workouts you won’t be able to do on your own.

5. TEST YOUR COMPATIBILITY

Compatibility with your trainer is key, said Wiley. If you have a referral from a friend, some trainers may let you join their one-on-one appointment as a trial run.

You should also ask trainers about their motivational style, and discuss what works best for you. Reagan always asks people how hard he should push them, both during and between sessions.

“How much accountability do you want from me?” he asks. For those who want a lot: “I will call you,” he said.

By Talya Minsberg © The New York Times Company

The article originally appeared in The New York Times.