Fur parents’ questions answered: Are you overfeeding your pet? When should you take it to a vet?

If watching animal videos already gives your brain little fist bumps to keep you going in the day, living with an actual floof would most certainly lend a shot of pawsitivity to real life.

After all, studies have shown the direct link between pet ownership and better mental health and greater physical activity levels during the pandemic.

Not that Singaporeans need researchers to tell them the benefits of having a pet, COVID-19 or not. In fact, 17 per cent of local cat and dog owners welcomed a new furry member to the family at the start of the pandemic, according to the Pets & Us Survey on more than 1,000 cat and dog owners by Boehringer Ingelheim (BI) Animal Health Singapore. And of which, 12 per cent brought home their pets during the 2020 circuit breaker.

As it turns out, Singaporeans are big dog lovers; almost half of the pet owners surveyed have a canine family member. About a third of owners prefer cats, while 22 per cent have both cats and dogs. Among the respondents, the largest group consisted of millennials (51 per cent), followed by Gen-Xers, who make up 25 per cent.