These 'forever chemicals' are found in everything from food packaging to shampoo – should you be worried?

Although these substances have been in use for eight decades, regulators have only recently acquired the scientific understanding and technical capacity needed to test for them at the very low concentrations – measured in parts per trillion – at which they are present in food, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

In light of those advances, the FDA recommends not reading too much into the fact that a given product might have “detectable” levels of the chemicals. “Even when there have been detectable levels of PFAS,” the agency said, “our safety assessments have shown no cause for avoiding these foods.”

Cava, a fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant whose packaging has high levels of PFAS, according to Consumer Reports, began phasing out the compounds from its products in August but has run into supply chain issues that delayed the process, a Cava representative said in a statement.

Nathan’s Famous began phasing out PFAS from its wrappers in 2020, completely eliminating its traditional red and green striped bags, the company said, and will stop using products that include PFAS by design before the end of the year.

McDonald’s and Burger King said they were committed to removing all PFAS from their packaging by the end of 2025.

From packaging and products, PFAS have found their way into rainwater, soil, sediment, ice caps, and outdoor and indoor plants. The substances have been detected in the living tissues of animals around the world.

“It’s in the Arctic. It’s in the polar bears. It’s in trees. It is at the bottom of the ocean,” Keith Vorst, an associate professor at Iowa State University who studies the levels of PFAS in products, said in an interview. “We have literally polluted our planet.”