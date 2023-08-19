The insidious phone habit that can hurt your relationship

If you have had a romantic partner, you’ve most likely had the maddening experience of realising that while you were blabbering on about something or another, they were focused on their phone.

As relationship transgressions go, “phubbing” – a portmanteau of “phone” and “snubbing” – is, on the surface, fairly benign. Yet research increasingly shows it can be insidious. A recent study linked higher levels of phubbing to marital dissatisfaction, and a 2022 study found it can lead to feelings of distrust and ostracism. One study found that those who phub a lot are more likely to be phubbed themselves, creating a kind of ripple effect.

“Phubbing can be a range of different behaviors, from glancing at your phone in the middle of a conversation, to checking your phone when the conversation stalls out a little bit, or keeping your phone close by,” said Anthony Chambers, a board certified couple and family psychologist and the chief academic officer at the Family Institute at Northwestern University. He said the issue comes up among the couples he works with on an almost weekly basis.

“It is a funny word, but it really can have an impact,” Dr Chambers added. Fortunately for most couples, it’s a relatively easy issue to fix, he said. These strategies can help.