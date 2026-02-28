Pickleball and padel: A guide to choosing the right gear and equipment – and playing on the right court

“I have points to redeem the FairPrice pickleball paddles,” texted a colleague on my work group chat. “You can use my Pokemon ones,” another colleague offered. That was in response to my first time joining the team for a game of weekend pickleball. Nothing brings people together like the collective need to equip a potential initiate with the right gear. I’m feeling as loved as the baby macaque Punch-kun.

But being new to the pickleball scene had me in a quandary; it’s rather paiseh to play with borrowed equipment. But I wasn’t keen to blow my ang pow money on brand-new gear either. More curiously, what makes a pickleball paddle a pickleball paddle? What are the extra features you’re paying for if you bought a fancy one?

And if you’ve also recently gotten into padel, another popular racket sport that has been described as a mix of tennis and squash, you might be wondering: Can I use the same pickleball paddle for padel? Other than the perforations in padel rackets, they do look somewhat similar.

To save you the trouble of staring at rows and rows of rackets at Decathlon like I did, or showing up with the wrong gear, here are some tips from the pros to get you started right – at least equipment-wise.