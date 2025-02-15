4 Pilates tips for beginners: How to get started, according to instructors

Scrolling through certain corners of Instagram may lead you to believe that Pilates is not only a workout but also a lifestyle, one full of minimalist fitness studios, expensive leggings and matcha lattes.

Thanks in part to its aesthetic appeal, Pilates is trending. On the fitness platform ClassPass, for example, Pilates was the most popular class type last year. You can find Pilates classes at specialised studios, physical therapy clinics and big-box gyms and on streaming platforms like Pilatesology and Pilates Anytime.

Pilates was invented by Joseph Pilates, a German boxer, about a century ago. It focuses on exercises designed to improve core strength, spinal alignment, joint stability and mobility. The movements also promote optimal breathing for physical and mental function, said Kira Lamb, a classical Pilates teacher in New York City. Traditional Pilates can be practised on a mat or on an apparatus. The reformer – a platform with a sliding carriage, adjustable straps and a footbar – is one of the most common.

Pilates classes can be gentle or very challenging, depending on the instructor and whether you modify the exercises or not. In addition to the tangible fitness benefits, many people are drawn to the practise for more ineffable results, including a greater mind-body connection. “People know they feel better after a Pilates class and don’t always have words for it,” said Ivy Baron, a Pilates teacher in Austin.

Many different kinds of classes can be positioned as Pilates. Beyond traditional Pilates, there are also muscle-quaking, sweat-inducing, high-intensity megaformer classes. While these may be called Pilates, they are usually more focused on cardio and resistance training.

If you’re new to Pilates or looking to deepen your practice, here’s how to make the most of your session, according to instructors.

1. YOU DON’T HAVE TO DO THE HARDEST VERSION OF EVERY EXERCISE

While pushing yourself to do the most difficult version of each exercise might be beneficial in some workouts, in Pilates, tailoring each exercise to your body and ability level is the key to a great session.

“When you’re a beginner, the exercises might seem basic or feel subtle,” Lamb said. But this simplicity allows you to build a strong foundation so you can work toward performing harder exercises without strain or discomfort, she added.

If you find yourself “gripping” your glutes, clenching your jaw or holding your breath, those are all signs that the exercise may be too advanced, said Julia Rosenthal, a physical therapist who runs a clinic in Brooklyn. “It should feel muscularly challenging, but you shouldn’t have to grit your teeth to stay there,” she said.

Pilates is incredibly adaptable, said Sofia Engelman, the owner of Queer Body Pilates in Brooklyn. “A lot of the things we’re working on in a class really should look different on every body,” she said.

Engelman recommended two simple ways to adjust many exercises: First, you can adjust your range of motion to change the difficulty of the exercise. For example, making a small circle with your leg is less taxing than making a large circle. Second, try bending your knees to lighten the load during exercises that involve lifting, lowering or otherwise moving your legs.

2. GET CREATIVE WITH PROPS

Not all mat Pilates teachers will incorporate props into their classes, but that doesn’t mean you can’t benefit from them. Tools like cushions and yoga blocks can help participants of all body types reduce unnecessary tension and reap the intended benefits of an exercise, Ms. Baron said.

When you lie on your back with no support, depending on your physique, the natural curves of your body may cause your head to tilt back slightly, leading to tension in your neck and the middle of your back. “But if you start with a pillow under your head, you can do those challenging exercises because you’re not fighting gravity,” Baron explained. That pillow allows your spine to start from a more neutral, relaxed position.

A towel can be a versatile option, too, Baron said. Her clients often place one under their heads or hips, or loop it behind their thighs to help with exercises like the half roll down.

A good Pilates instructor should offer modifications and supports to make the exercises effective for all participants, Baron added. If yours doesn’t, it might be worth seeking out another class. “You may have to shop around until you find your person,” she said.

3. CONSIDER INVESTING IN ONE-ON-ONE SUPPORT

Occasional private sessions could be a good investment if your normal routine involves attending group or video classes, especially if you’re new to using an apparatus.

A few private lessons can help you get comfortable with the equipment and learn potential modifications for your body in advance, Lamb said. An instructor can also give you individual feedback and hands-on adjustments to ensure you’re connecting with the intended muscles in each exercise, since it isn’t always easy to tell on your own, Dr Rosenthal said.

A private session can be expensive: It will typically cost anywhere from US$75 to US$250 (S$101 to S$338) depending on the teacher and where you live. But that cost can be well worth it, said Connie Clark, 70.

Clark joined a group Pilates class in Charlottesville, Virginia, with a friend two years ago. She has since added regular private sessions with the instructor, which has allowed her to work through neck and shoulder pain with more individualisedattention and encouragement. “I feel much more in tune with my body,” she said.

4. THINK OF PILATES AS A FOUNDATION FOR OTHER ACTIVITIES

Pilates won’t check every box for your physical fitness. Most classes don’t involve much cardiovascular training or the heavy lifting that helps maintain bone density and muscle mass, but Pilates can help make the activities that provide those benefits more comfortable. “Everyone needs to be strength training, and Pilates can be a great add-on to that,” Dr Rosenthal said.

Baron asks new students about the types of workouts they love to do – or would like to do if they felt more capable – and the range of responses is vast: Golf, horseback riding, swimming, running and more.

“Nobody comes in and is like, You know what I want my hobby to be? Pilates!” Baron said. “It is a vehicle to do the other things that you love with more strength and connection, and less tension and pain.”

By Anna Maltby © The New York Times Company

The article originally appeared in The New York Times.