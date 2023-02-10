Remember this plastic balloon toy from your childhood? What is it made of? Is it safe for kids?

It is a treat to find a toy from your childhood that is still being sold today. Like the little tube of gel that you squeeze onto the end of a straw and blow into a balloon. There was always a competition to see who could create the largest – and earn extra bragging rights if yours lasted the longest.

All manner of tricks were employed to that effect: Use a bigger blob of gel to get a bigger balloon. Created a whopper but it’s now collapsing? Suck the balloon’s surface to make a hole and blow in more air. To salvage leaky ones, you knew to carefully pinch together the sides of a hole to seal it.

The more curious kids in your time might have wondered what went into the making of this marvellous goo. Each tube simply had the words “Bestman Balloon” printed on its paper cummerbund. No ingredient list. No instruction even.

If yours came in a box of 32 tubes, you might find a bundle of straws. But that was it. What goes into each tube of Bestman Balloon? And why does it have such a strong odour?

WHAT CHEMICALS IS THE BALLOON GEL MADE OF?

While we couldn’t ascertain the exact chemical make-up of the product, we managed to get Associate Professor Ang Wee Han from National University of Singapore’s Department of Chemistry, Faculty of Science, to give his take.

And the likely combo is: Polyvinyl acetate, acetone and ethyl acetate. “Some colouring agent may be used to give the balloon some colour. Other than that, no other chemicals would be needed,” he said.

“The balloon gel is made from polyvinyl acetate, a polymer that has some elastic and sticky properties, therefore amenable to be inflated," explained Assoc Prof Ang. “Ethyl acetate may have been used to strengthen or fortify the plastic," he added.

As for acetone, it is used to dissolve the polyvinyl acetate and make it malleable. “Acetone evaporates at room temperature, which explains the strong odour,” said Assoc Prof Ang. “That is why after forming the 'balloon', it is not possible to squish it back into its original form because the acetone has already evaporated.”