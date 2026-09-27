Should seniors be hopping and stomping? Why explosive exercises may help prevent fractures and falls

You may be onboard when it comes to strength or resistance training for your 65-year-old (or maybe even older) parents. If you’re not, have a look at this article. But getting them to jump or hop? They're already starting to look frail and their movements can be unsteady at times. What if they fell and broke something?

Besides, you haven’t had much success getting your parents to do more than go to the market for groceries. For many seniors, “exercise” is just that – and maybe walking the grandchildren home from school. You might be able to convince them (if you’re lucky) to join a morning exercise group. And if you’re very, very convincing, they might agree to pick up a fitness band to try some stretching exercises.

But getting seniors to perform quick, explosive movements – or what is known as plyometric exercises – are essential to build agility, balance and speed, said Dr Chiam Tut Fu, a visiting sports medicine physician at Ascensus Health Specialist Centre. “There is a decline in speed, reaction time and body balance with age, and so plyometrics can help to improve these areas.”

Joshua Tan, 31, an independent personal trainer who has been in the fitness industry for 16 years, agreed. “Plyometrics trains your body to move and react faster, so when you start to fall, you have a real chance of catching yourself or pushing back up off the floor.”