Polyphasic sleep: Can snoozing 4 hours a day really improve your alertness, productivity and mood?

Unless you work the graveyard shift, most of us sleep through the night in one solid block, or what sleep researchers term a monophasic sleep pattern. It is, after all, what experts have told us to strive for: Getting seven to nine hours of slumber every night keeps our internal circadian rhythm ticking, and in turn, regulates a myriad processes such as hormone production, eating habits and digestion, and body temperature.

Interestingly though, humans are some of the few mammals that stick to this sleep schedule. According to the National Sleep Foundation in the US, 85 per cent of mammals sleep in polyphasic patterns, meaning they break up their sleep into short periods throughout the day. Babies, for instance, naturally follow a polyphasic sleep pattern until they are about three months old, according to the foundation.

So how did we evolve to sleep through the night and stay up during the day? It became the norm during the industrial revolution, when people needed to be awake longer in the day to improve productivity, according to Medical News Today.

“Some argue that since the advent of electricity and increased exposure to bright light, melatonin levels are decreasing, as they would if a person were exposed to sunlight. This can interrupt a person’s sleep-wake cycle and have a negative impact on their sleep durations,” noted the website.