Feeling bloated after over-eating while on holiday? How to feel better and lighter after coming back

What do I want most after returning from a holiday? No, not delousing (I haven't been to France recently) or hiring help to unpack my luggage and do the laundry (although that is very tempting). It is the unloading of a different kind, the gastrointestinal kind.

You know how it is. You are excited to try new foods in a new place. And before you know it, you've grazed through the entire street. But why do many of us get into this situation when ordinarily at home, we know when to stop saying, "can I get one of these, please?"

"The excitement of a holiday is often accompanied by a wave of indulgence and for many of us, that means one thing: Overeating," said Dr Alexander Yip, the head of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Alexandra Hospital. "There's a curious tendency to throw caution to the wind when we're away from home."

I suspect another thinking is at play here: Many assume they can easily remedy the over-eating with a touch of abstinence or detox. From colon cleansing, juicing to simply eating lighter or skipping the next meal, that's all it takes for anyone who has gone a little overboard overseas to disgorge the caloric guilt accumulated, doesn't it?