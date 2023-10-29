Feeling bloated after over-eating while on holiday? How to feel better and lighter after coming back
You're not happy about the souvenirs you've lugged back, namely feeling like a whale and an overwhelming sense of guilt from over-eating. What can you do after squeezing past the airport gates? And why do the experts say "no" to detox programmes?
What do I want most after returning from a holiday? No, not delousing (I haven't been to France recently) or hiring help to unpack my luggage and do the laundry (although that is very tempting). It is the unloading of a different kind, the gastrointestinal kind.
You know how it is. You are excited to try new foods in a new place. And before you know it, you've grazed through the entire street. But why do many of us get into this situation when ordinarily at home, we know when to stop saying, "can I get one of these, please?"
"The excitement of a holiday is often accompanied by a wave of indulgence and for many of us, that means one thing: Overeating," said Dr Alexander Yip, the head of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Alexandra Hospital. "There's a curious tendency to throw caution to the wind when we're away from home."
I suspect another thinking is at play here: Many assume they can easily remedy the over-eating with a touch of abstinence or detox. From colon cleansing, juicing to simply eating lighter or skipping the next meal, that's all it takes for anyone who has gone a little overboard overseas to disgorge the caloric guilt accumulated, doesn't it?
I haven't tried colon cleansing (I don't have FOMO for the potential risk of tearing up my rectum). I haven’t subsisted on watered-down fruit and vegetable pulp for days (I consider that torture), or done any wellness programme that contains the word “detox” in it.
I also scroll past online “experts” who advocate the need to eliminate toxins from your system, and just nod politely when people tell me, “oh, I feel so much lighter and better after eating less or drinking nothing but juice!”.
Well, of course you would because your digestive tract isn’t as full as when you’re eating solid foods, said Dr Robynne Chutkan, an integrative gastroenterologist and author of Gutbliss With Dr Robynne Chutkan: Feel Light, Tight & Bright The Healthy Way. Another contributing factor to the “lightness” could be that the blood and energy used for digestion are now available for use elsewhere, she said.
But a more worrying explanation could be an undiagnosed food allergy that you never knew you had. Subsisting on juices for a day or two means you’ve eliminated many major sources of food allergens such as eggs, nuts, wheat and dairy, so you feel less bloated within 48 hours, said Dr Chutkan. It is worth checking for food allergies if the bloated feeling returns when you resume your regular diet.
THERE’S REALLY NO NEED TO DETOX
As bloated as you feel, there’s no need to detox when you get home, said the experts I spoke to. There is even no requirement to “eat significantly lighter than usual or skip meals”, said Dr Yip.
“These practices are often unnecessary and could even be counterproductive” as “most detox diets are not supported by scientific evidence and can sometimes be restrictive, leading to nutrient deficiencies”, he said.
Your body already does its own internal housekeeping via your liver and kidneys, Dr Yip explained. And no, these organs do not need your help to make them even more efficient in sieving out toxins. You are not a human air purifier that needs its filter cleaned from time to time (my words, not his).
Unsubstantiated “benefits” aside, having to stick to a diet or regime is the quickest way to remind yourself that the holiday is over. The issue with adhering to any detox regimen is that you are expected to abstain from alcohol, avoid high-sugar and high-fat foods, and eat your fruits and vegetables, said Gladys Wong, a senior principal dietitian with Khoo Teck Puat Hospital’s (NTFGH) Nutrition & Dietetics department.
The only time you may need to opt for lighter, lower-fat meals is when you have gastric reflux, said Grace Michael, a principal dietitian from NTFGH. “You could choose to have noodle soup, porridge, or rasam (a spicy South Indian soup-like side dish) and rice to soothe your tummy.”
WHAT’S THE EXTENT OF THE DAMAGE?
It really depends on how much you let yourself go, said the experts. “If we choose to have many rounds of buffet or fast food, and quench our thirst with sweetened beverages, we are likely to pump up our caloric intake significantly,” said Michael.
It is difficult to quantify the exact number of extra calories you’re likely to consume but it is comparable to the year-end over-eating we tend to do, said Michael. She cited a 2016 study that found most people (at least those in the US and Germany) gained an average of 0.6kg to 0.8kg of weight during the Christmas-New Year holiday season. Even the more restrained Japanese put on about 0.5kg during the Golden Week.
TOO LATE. I’D ALREADY OVER-ATE AND ALMOST COULDN’T WALK THROUGH THE AIRPORT GATES
Don’t beat yourself up over it. “Holidays are our time to unwind, mark special occasions and make unforgettable memories,” said Dr Yip. “Sharing a meal with loved ones becomes a ritual of togetherness, often involving a little extra on our plates. It's essential to remember that occasional over-eating during a holiday is normal and not necessarily a cause for concern.”
Moreover, “travelling exposes us to new flavours, local delicacies and exciting dishes we may never encounter back home,” said Dr Yip. And it's easy to do what many Singaporeans do: You give in to your “kiasu tendency” and “over-eat to make the best of our time and money spent on travel”, said Michael.
Whatever you do, there’s no need to detox, skip a meal or eat plain porridge for the next few days, said the experts. As for what you should eat to get back into the groove again, refer to the My Healthy Plate’s concept, said Michael, for the appropriate serving sizes and the various food groups. If you have a medical condition or have questions, check with your doctor or dietitian.
Other than prioritising balanced and nutritious eating, hydration and sleep are also important for a gradual return to regular programming, said Dr Yip. Drinking plenty of water can rehydrate and help you feel more alert and energetic.
Tired of the taste of water? Slip in some herbal teas such as chamomile or peppermint to soothe your digestion and help relax your body. “They're great for winding down after a busy holiday,” said Dr Yip.
Jet lag is another obstacle. “Prioritise good sleep hygiene when you return. Establish a regular sleep schedule to help reset your body's internal clock,” he said.
If you're still feeling sorry for yourself, break out your walking shoes. “Dependent on your ability, it can be a low-intensity exercise such as a walk or a higher-intensity activity like joining an exercise class that you enjoy,” said Michael.
HOW DO I PREVENT THIS FROM HAPPENING AGAIN?
Prevention is better than cure, said Wong – well, maybe not in those exact words. “Exercise astuteness from the start, instead of returning from a holiday to a strict regime that may be difficult to maintain,” she said.
On your next holiday, “choose slowly, eat slowly and go for smaller quantities of different varieties of food”, Wong said. “When we are having meals with friends or family, enjoy their company and take the time to interact with them instead of chewing or eating continuously. This can, in turn, reduce the quantity of food we eventually ingest.”
Moderation and balance are key to enjoying food during holidays, said Dr Yip. “Listen to your body's hunger cues and try to maintain a reasonable portion size to help prevent excessive over-eating while still allowing you to enjoy the culinary delights of your destination.”
I'll also consider these tips from Michael to help prevent over-eating on my next holiday:
- Don’t set off for the day hungry. Have breakfast and include lower-fat protein foods to keep you full for longer.
- Snack on fruit. Its natural sweetness can satisfy your sugar cravings, and its fibre can keep you full and regulate your bowels.
- Carry plain water. This will reduce the urge to reach for sweetened beverages when thirsty.
- Limit big meals to once a day.
- If you choose to have a buffet, cover half of your plate with vegetables. Having salads? Go easy on the dressing.
- Share your food with your travel buddies. You’ll get to taste more foods without feeling pressured to finish up full portions.
- Eat slowly and savour your food. Tap on your various senses to thoroughly enjoy your meal. This also allows your satiety signals to kick in and prevent over-eating.
- Make use of the hotel gym or pool. Or do activities such as kayaking or trekking to balance the increase in food intake.
In the meantime, I shall go burp myself and take my bicycle out for a ride.