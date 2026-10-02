Allergic to prawns? A Singapore trial is studying whether you can build up a tolerance
Prawn allergy can mean more than simply skipping the crustacean on your plate, especially when shellfish is common in Singapore cooking. Could gradually exposing the body to prawn offer another way to manage the allergy?
For those with a prawn allergy, avoiding a severe, life-threatening, anaphylactic reaction might sound simple enough: don't eat prawns.
But in Singapore, that can be easier said than done. Shellfish is widely used in local cooking – both as the key ingredient in dishes such as prawn noodle soup, as well as woven into other local favourites such as laksa and rojak. This makes accidental exposure and cross-contamination a concern for people with the allergy.
A new clinical trial in Singapore is offering a seemingly counterintuitive approach: give patients prawn – and even gradually increase the exposure.
National University Hospital (NUH) has launched Singapore's first clinical trial of oral immunotherapy for prawn allergy to study whether carefully controlled exposure can help patients develop greater tolerance to the food over time.
WHY IS PRAWN ALLERGY A PARTICULAR CONCERN IN SINGAPORE?
Shellfish allergy is one of the most common food allergies in Singapore, affecting an estimated 90,000 to 150,000 people, according to NUH.
Previous Singapore studies cited by the hospital found that shellfish allergy affects about 5.2 per cent of adolescents. Shellfish is also the leading cause of food-related anaphylaxis seen in Singapore emergency departments, accounting for 14 per cent of food-induced anaphylaxis cases.
Unlike allergies to foods such as milk or eggs, which many children eventually outgrow, shellfish allergy typically develops during adolescence or adulthood and often persists for life. An allergic reaction can range from hives and swelling to potentially life-threatening anaphylaxis.
“For people living with prawn allergy, avoiding prawn is currently the only effective management strategy,” said Dr Lydia Wong, the principal investigator of the study and a consultant with NUH's Division of Paediatric Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology. “This can be challenging in Singapore, where shellfish is widely used in many local dishes and cross-contamination is difficult to avoid.”
WHAT IS ORAL IMMUNOTHERAPY?
Oral immunotherapy exposes patients to carefully controlled amounts of the food they are allergic to, rather than completely avoiding it. The amount is gradually increased under medical supervision, with the aim of changing how the immune system responds to the allergen.
In the NUH study, participants receiving oral immunotherapy will be given gradually increasing doses of specially formulated prawn powder, with researchers studying whether this can help them develop tolerance to prawns over time. The trial's first phase is specifically intended to establish the safety of the approach as well as how well it works.
Importantly, this isn't something people with food allergies should attempt on their own by eating small amounts of the food.
Oral immunotherapy to treat food allergies isn’t new; it has been studied internationally for other allergies involving peanuts, milk and eggs. But evidence for using the treatment for shellfish allergy remains limited. NUH’s study will be among the first in the region to investigate oral immunotherapy specifically for prawn allergy.
WHAT WILL THE PRAWN ALLERGY TRIAL INVOLVE?
The study is intended to answer two fundamental questions: how well does prawn oral immunotherapy work, and is it safe? To do that, NUH plans to recruit up to 30 participants. Of these, 20 will receive oral immunotherapy while another 10 will form the control group.
Those receiving the treatment will undergo therapy for approximately eight to 10 months. Researchers will then monitor them for up to two years to determine whether any improvement is sustained.
According to NUH, potential participants need to have a convincing history of prawn allergy, meet the study's clinical eligibility criteria and be willing to attend regular follow-up visits throughout the study.
DOES TOLERANCE MEAN YOU'LL BE ABLE TO EAT PRAWNS NORMALLY?
Not necessarily – and this is one of the areas where more research is needed. At this stage, the researchers are investigating whether the treatment can safely increase tolerance and whether any improvement lasts after treatment.
“Through this study, we hope to determine whether oral immunotherapy can safely help patients build tolerance and improve their quality of life,” said Dr Wong.
If oral immunotherapy proves safe and effective, the research could eventually offer another way of thinking about food allergy management. “Beyond evaluating a potential new treatment, the study will help us better understand how oral immunotherapy may benefit patients with shellfish allergy,” said the lead and senior clinical research coordinator Alicia Kang.
For more information or to participate in the prawn allergy trial, visit for.sg/sandit-study.