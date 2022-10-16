What is premenstrual dysphoric disorder? What are the signs you have it and not PMS?

“You may go from feeling like your usual self and then feeling like you’re coming out of your skin, uncomfortable, irritable, not able to function normally in social situations, at work and at home,” she said. “When it’s at its most severe, it can be really debilitating.”

Despite its severity, PMDD is “still seen as a fringe diagnosis,” Dr Schiller added, since it was only recognised as a distinct disorder in 2013, and not all health care providers have experience with it or know how to spot it.

“So many of our patients say, ‘I feel alone in this’ or ‘I feel crazy and no one recognises it,’” she said.

To get an accurate diagnosis, a health care provider – typically a psychiatrist or an obstetrician-gynaecologist – will ask you to track and rate your symptoms every day for two to three months.

In Dr Schiller’s clinic, “about a third of people who think they have PMDD don’t actually have it once we do the prospective ratings”, she explained. So it’s critical to work with a knowledgeable doctor before jumping to conclusions or treatment plans.

If you’ve established that you have PMDD, there are effective treatment options. Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors – or SSRI antidepressants, which are thought to treat depression and anxiety by increasing the availability of the chemical messenger serotonin in the brain – are some of the first options health care providers suggest.