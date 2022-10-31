Having trouble reading this? How to choose the right glasses or contact lenses for your myopia or presbyopia

OFFICE LENSES

Pros: Office lenses – also known as occupational or deskbound lenses – are mainly for near and intermediate uses such as reading and looking at the computer screen, according to Ong. “You don’t have to tilt your chin up as with some progressive lens designs when using the computer. This greatly improves comfort for long hours of computer work, especially when a person requires more than one screen.”

Cons: “Compared to progressive lenses, office lenses only have ‘two layers’ for intermediate and near vision only,” said Ong, and they don’t let you see further than your computer screen. So they may not work as well when you’re catching the bus or trying to read the menu on the wall.

HOW DO YOU DECIDE AND WHAT CAN YOU EXPECT?

You’ve got to admit, the costs of these specialised lenses aren’t low. So how do you make the right choice?

“It depends on your lifestyle and work requirements,” said Ong. “If you are driving most of the time and only use the handphone or read the newspaper for a short while, then progressive lenses are a good choice. However, if you’re required to look at near tasks for very long hours, office lenses are a better option.”

Even so, do your homework on the lenses, said Ong. Take, for example, progressive lenses, which are the most popular lens choice for those with presbyopia. “All progressives have a specific design and different designs can cater to different visual requirements. The main difference boils down to the size of the usable zone of the lenses."

Your frame choice plays a part, too, when it comes to progressives. It is important that the frame can accommodate the lens’s entire range of vision, noted the Essilor website. For that, choose frames that are at least 28mm tall.